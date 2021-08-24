Some Ghanaians living in Germany have been seen in a video accosting President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with #FixTheCountry chants.

The incident, a video of which has gone viral, reportedly happened on Monday, August 23, 2021, when the President delivered a speech in Düsseldorf, in Germany, as part of the 75th-anniversary celebrations of North Rhine-Westphalia.

The protesters started chanting immediately after President Akufo-Addo’s convoy arrived at the venue for the ceremony.

President Akufo-Addo initially stopped to acknowledge them (protesters), before he left for the auditorium when the protesters started chanting at him.

One of them said “Nana Akufo-Addo fix the country. We love you, but fix the country.”

One also said, “Nana Addo we beg you, fix the country.”

“Nana, fix the country, so we can come back home. We want to come back home. We are not here for life. We want to return home,” another person also said.

Another Ghanaian also said, “We have oil, we have gold and cocoa, but we are suffering here. Fix the country for us, so we can be better people. We are not a poor country.”

About #FixTheCountry earlier demo

Some #FixTheCountry protesters took to the streets of Accra on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, to demonstrate against what they say is the government’s poor handling of social and economic situations in the country.

The protest was to impress upon the government to address Ghana’s numerous challenges, including youth unemployment, poor infrastructure, and high cost of living.

Clad in red-head and armbands, the protesters held placards with inscriptions some of which read, ‘A nation without patriotism is a dead nation’, We aim for waakye, they aim for V8s’, ‘Fix the Country, ‘A new Constitution for the People’, among others.

A few months ago, the campaign started on social media, with a lot of Ghanaians jumping on the trend.

According to the conveners of the campaign, the demonstration is just the first of many to happen in the coming days.