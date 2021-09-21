The Volta Regional Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested a 21-year old footballer, Fenuku Frank Junior, for alleged recruitment fraud.

He was arrested at Zongo Junction in Accra on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

This follows an earlier arrest of three suspects by the Command for a similar offense.

According to a statement from the Volta Regional Police Command, further investigations revealed that the suspect, Fenuku Frank, is the mastermind behind the false Facebook account created in the name of the Regional Commander DCOP Edward Oduro Kwateng.

Police further revealed that the suspect admitted to conspiring with others to swindle unsuspecting victims of their money under the pretext of allocating protocol slots in the ongoing police service recruitment drive.

“The Volta Regional Police Command has resolved to deal with all persons involved in recruitment fraud within the region. On 27th September 2021, we arrested 21-year-old footballer, Fenuku Frank Junior at Zongo Junction, Adentan in Accra.”

“It will be recalled that on 14 September 2021, three persons were arrested for a fraudulent Facebook publication purported to have been created by the Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Mr. Edward Oduro Kwateng, advertising to assist potential applicants to be enlisted into the Ghana Police Service.”

The suspect will be put before the Ho Circuit Court later today, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

“Frank Fenuku Junior will be arraigned before the Ho Circuit Court at 1000 hours.”