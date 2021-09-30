Bolt, the leading ride-hailing platform in Ghana, has expanded its operations by announcing its services in Koforidua.

The ride-hailing service is already available in Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, and Takoradi and has been in operation in Ghana since 2017.

The expansion is part of Bolt Ghana’s long-term plans to provide safe, affordable, and efficient transportation to Ghanaians across the country.

David Kotei Nikoi, Ghana Country Manager at Bolt, said: “At Bolt, our primary mission is to make urban transportation affordable, safe, and sustainable. So far, we have done so in Accra, Kumasi, Cape Coast, and Takoradi and now Takoradi.”

“Our expansion within and across Ghana is a testament to our bid to stay and to also increase our footprint within the country. Not only that but to also be a good partner to the State and other companies when it comes to mobility in Ghana,” he added.

Bolt is easy to use; passengers simply download the Bolt app from the Android or iOS App stores and set up a user profile. Once they are ready to ride, users open the app and set their location and intended destination. The app then gives an estimated cost for the trip, and once a passenger requests a ride, the app alerts drivers nearby, who then proceed to accept the ride.

For passenger safety and security, once a driver has accepted the ride, passengers will be able to see their driver’s name, photo, car make and model, and registration number and track the driver’s movement in real-time.

As an added layer of security, passengers can also share their trip details using the “share your ETA” function on the app.

To celebrate Bolt’s launch all new riders in Koforidua get a GHS8 discount off their first ride when they use the promo code BOLTKOFTOWN.

Additionally, drivers in Koforidua will pay 0% commission on all fares paid by passengers, until it is reviewed to reflect Bolt Ghana’s commission payment procedures.

Currently, Bolt drivers in Accra and Kumasi receive 75% commission of all fares paid by passengers with Takoradi and Cape Coast drivers receiving 80% commission – a significantly higher percentage than what drivers using other similar platforms receive.

All drivers can choose how many hours they drive, there are no monthly dues, and they can work in whichever areas they want to. Drivers’ cars must be a 2003 vehicle model or newer.

The car must be four-door (Toyoto Corolla, Hyundai Accent, Kia Rio, etc) and must have passed a safety inspection. This means that everyone hailing a ride through Bolt can be confident that they will get to their destination safely and comfortably.

How do drivers in Koforidua join Bolt?

If you want to become a Bolt driver, you will need to be 25 years old and above, have a valid Ghanaian driver’s license, proof of insurance, a roadworthy certificate, an Android or iOS smartphone with GPS, and undergo an onboarding/training program.

For more information or to sign up to drive, visit https://partners.bolt.eu/or download the Bolt Driver App from Google Playstore/ App Store and follow the steps.

About Bolt

Bolt is the European super-app with the mission to make urban mobility more affordable, safe and sustainable.

Bolt has 75 million customers in 45 countries across Europe and Africa. The company offers a range of mobility services including ride-hailing, shared cars and scooters, and food and grocery delivery.