Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, wants to implement a new strategy, and the research and communications division would be the engine of the Special Prosecutor’s office under his tenure.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Star FM, Mr. Agyebeng said his goal is to make the office run efficiently.

“ [Research and Communications] That is going to be the heartbeat of the office because the communications unit of that division is going to interface with the public in terms of its media relations.”

The research and strategy division will have analysts and data miners that lay the foundation for investigations, he explained.

“They will provide the primary info and resources for the investigation team, then the investigation team will roll it up and give it to the prosecution team.”

Another division Mr. Agyebeng, who was unanimously approved by Parliament on July 30, 2021, envisions is a forensics unit, also to improve efficiency.

“I am not going to rely on any institution for my forensics. I want an efficiently run place,” Mr. Agyabeng said.

The forensics lab will also be accompanied by a cyber lab, he added.

On when these divisions will be ready, he said “by the first quarter of 2022, all these will be up.”

“Immediately we get the board in place, all these things will be rolled out.”

Aside from these divisions, the Special Prosecutor Act allows for a Finance and Administration division, Asset Recovery and Management division, Investigations division, and Prosecutions division.