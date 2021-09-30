The Buduburam Camp in the Central Region has been the scene of anguish as many residents are on the verge of being homeless because of the planned demolition later today, Thursday, September 30, 2021.

Liberian refugees and other residents at the camp say they have no money to find new homes.

The Buduburam Camp became the home of Liberian refugees after it was opened by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 1990. It was initially home to some 12,000 refugees.

It also houses refugees from Sierra Leone who fled their country’s civil war between 1991 and 2002.

“I have three grandchildren leaving with me now. I am taking care of the children. So now that government said we should leave, how will I take care of the children? Whose house would I stay in? I don’t have money to go and rent a new place,” one woman said.

Another resident, who has been living at the place since 2000, said they felt betrayed because they had been given the option of integrating into Ghanaian society.

“We are living here with an arrangement. We are not living here because we want to stay here… We did not ask them for integration. They gave the integration offer to us.”

He said they expected certain incentives because of the integration, instead of the “total embarrassment they are giving to us.”

The Buduburam Camp is also home to some Ghanaians who appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to help their situation.

“We voted for him [President Akufo-Addo] and now he wants to evict us from our homes. I have nowhere else to go,” one woman said angrily.

“I have nowhere to relocate to. Just as we were reminded to locate, my brother called me to request some money, saying my mother had taken ill. How do I come up with funds to contribute to her treatment and rent a new home,” one woman lamented.