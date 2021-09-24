Ghanaian playwright and poet, Chief Moomen, has called on insurance companies to roll out packages that suit creative people.

Speaking in an interview with Citi News on the sidelines of Nana Asaase’s ‘Mental Pictures V’, Moomen said because most creatives don’t work in the formal sector, it is difficult for them to get support from financial institutions.

He noted that one of the ways people in showbiz would also live comfortably is for the financial companies to create flexible insurance packages for them.

“One of the insurance companies can say they are creating special products for those in the creative arts business. Those of us in the arts don’t have monthly income, but if our financial institutions can be smart and develop insurance policies that suit our income flow, it would be of great benefit,” he said.

His admonition comes on the back of the recent discussion on how most entertainers retire in penury, with others dying as paupers.

The Wogbejeke playwright intimated that even though a lot of artists are now investing in other avenues, having corporate Ghana include them in their plans will help push the arts further.

In the meantime, the Musicians Union of Ghana has signed an agreement with SIC Life Company Limited for a group life insurance policy for its members nationwide.

The insurance package is to provide members of the union who subscribe to the scheme with a comprehensive set of benefits when the need arises.

These include a death benefit, temporary or permanent disability payments, loss of a spouse, and critical illness benefits.

“Hopefully, Ghana Actors Guild and other arts associations partner with other insurance companies for a similar cause.”

Government announced the Creative Arts Insurance Scheme in 2020

In November 2020, the former Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Barbara Oteng Gyasi announced that the government would, before the end of the year, launch the Creative Arts and Industry Insurance scheme for players registered to the industry.

At the ‘Meet the Press’ series in Accra, she said the initiative was to provide support for the industry players confronted with difficult situations in case of a crisis or incapacity.

“The beneficiaries of the Scheme shall be members of the Creative Industry who are registered with the Ministry and its Agencies,” she said.

“Currently, most Creative Arts practitioners are not covered by any risk mitigation measures during critical times such as injury, ill-health or old age or during the loss of production equipment,” she added.

Below are some benefits of the Creative Arts Industry Insurance Scheme proposed by the former minister:

(1). To provide an insurance scheme appropriately tailored to the needs of creative artists and performers in the Creative Arts industry.

(2) To provide Life Insurance or similar investment products for the Creative Arts Sector Players

(3) To safeguard the health, income, and pensions of Creative Arts sector players

(4) To provide bespoke Creative Arts Industry insurance products and cover for personal injury, damage and theft of equipment etc. to further integrate workers and players in the Creative Arts sector into the general economy and into the pensions and life cover or benefits schemes.