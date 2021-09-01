Ghanaian biotechnology startup, Yemaachi Biotechnology, has been selected for the S21 batch for Y Combinator.

Y Combinator is an American seed money startup accelerator which has supported over 2,000 startups.

This year’s batch has seen about a 90% increase from the startups that were involved last year, with 15 being from Africa. The startups are supposed to present at the Demo Days (August 31 and September 1). 189 pitched on the first day, with the rest pitching on September 1.

“This is the largest batch we have ever funded, and it’s about 50% international. As a result, it is not surprising that this is the largest cohort from Africa,” Y Combinator Managing Director and Group Partner, Michael Seibel has said.

About Yemaachi

Yemaachi Biotechnology was founded by Yaw Attuah-Afari, Yaw Bediako, David Hutchful and Joyce Nhoi in 2020.

The biotech startup was set up to diversify precision cancer diagnostics and treatments across Africa.

The company is working to lower the burden that cancer causes by creating molecular diagnostics specifically optimized for Africans.

Yemaachi uses immunogenomics, bioinformatics and artificial intelligence to accelerate the development of cancer detection and cure strategies, ultimately with the goal of lowering the economic burden of cancer on the African continent.

It is one of the few companies in this year’s cohort that isn’t focused on fintech.

About Y Combinator

Y Combinator was set up to provide funding for early stage startups.

The organization works with these startups for three months, to get them into the best possible shape their pitch to investors. Each cycle culminates in Demo Day, when the startups present their companies to a carefully selected audience. After that, the alumni network continues to work together to grow the companies.