The National School Feeding Secretariat has called on aggrieved caterers to reconsider their threat to embark on strike.

According to the Secretariat, a proposal for an increase in the feeding grant is currently under consideration by the government.

Some aggrieved caterers working under the Ghana School Feeding Programme have threatened to stop cooking for students if the government fails to increase the feeding grant to three cedis per head.

The caterers, who are part of a group calling itself ‘Touch one Touch all’ Caterers Association, say they’re disappointed in the Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Adwoa Safo, for failing to address their concerns.

One of the aggrieved caterers who spoke to Citi News on condition of anonymity said they have vowed not to cook until they hear from the government.

In an interview with Citi News, the Public Relations Officer for the National School Feeding Secretariat, Siiba Alfa, urged the caterers to continue cooking as his outfit works to address their concerns.

“I have submitted a proposal to the government for the feeding grant, and we are waiting for the feedback. We would like to assure the caterers that their concerns are being addressed. All that we can tell our caterers is that they should continue cooking. We are also working assiduously to ensure that the feeding grants are increased.”

Ghana School Feeding Programme

The Ghana School Feeding Programme is an initiative of the comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme Pillar 3, which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition.

The government currently provides GHS1 per day for a plate of food for a child.

The amount is considered inadequate to provide an adequate and healthy diet for child development.