Vodafone Ghana Foundation has announced Alfred Anarfi Kyeremanteng, winner of the 2021 edition of Citi FM’s ‘The Literacy Challenge’, as the National Ambassador for its e-learning app, ‘Instant Schools’.

The 15-year-old Alfred Anarfi who is a pupil of the Happy Kids School in Accra is expected to drive Instant School awareness campaign across the country.

Speaking on the Instant Schools, Head of Vodafone Ghana Foundation, Nana Amaris Perbi, said the initiative is aimed at providing online learning materials to millions of young people.

“Instant Schools is developed in conjunction with Learning Equality – a leading not-for-profit provider of open-source educational technology solutions. It hosts global and national content in local languages, providing tailored learning materials to millions of young people. ‘Instant Schools’ intends to curate the content to align with the local curriculum. ‘Instant Schools’ provides access to essential educational resources, including subjects such as Mathematics and Science from primary to the secondary level,” he said.

He added, “We also believe this initiative will help children who do not benefit from traditional schooling. Instant Schools is designed for the primary level to high students”.

The Instant Schools app is available on all Smart devices and computers.

The service is free for Vodafone Ghana subscribers. Customers will not be charged for data usage within Ghana; however, data charges apply to subscribers who access the service outside the country. Non-Vodafone subscribers and customers using broadband/Wi-Fi will incur data charges.

From interactive textbooks to online exercises and videos, Instant Schools provide an engaging and exciting content that ensures nobody is left behind with their education. Access is simple, all learners and teachers need is a data connection to the Vodafone network.