The Akropong District Court in the Ashanti Region has remanded a 39-year-old man into prison custody for allegedly posing as a lawyer in a murder case.

The suspect, Kyei Baffour was arrested on Wednesday after the presiding judge at the Nyinahin District Court caused his arrest when he appeared before her to represent a murder suspect earlier this week.

The judge noted that the demeanour of the suspect made her suspicious, and as a result ordered his arrest.

Preliminary investigations by the police showed that the suspect has not been called to the bar.

During the first court hearing, the prosecution asked for more time to conduct further investigations into the matter.

The court presided over by His Worship Rockson Alfred Kujo Kpodo then remanded him into prison custody.

Lawyer for the suspect, Kwame Boaitey Adutwum who spoke to journalists after the court proceedings said he had no objections to the request of the prosecution given the nature of the case.

According to him, without thorough investigations, the credibility of the judge may be dragged in the mud.

“This is a misdemeanour, so we won’t drag this matter for too long. I agree with the prosecution that they wanted to finish with their investigation because the General Legal Council have to confirm if he is a licensed legal practitioner or not. Also, the complaint is a judge, so her integrity is at stake if these things are not confirmed, and it comes to the public that he is a lawyer. The prosecution took the right action to seek for a remand so that they do their investigations.”

Mr. Adutwum told pressmen his client is calm and will not do anything to jeopardize the ongoing investigations.

“He is very cool and calm. I’ll find out a lot of things from him, but I will not be in a haste to confirm or deny anything. I will not interfere with the judicial process.”

The case has been adjourned to 16th November 2021.