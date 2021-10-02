The Australia Aid project under the Australia High Commission in Ghana has provided the Anani Memorial School at Nima with a seven-seater toilet facility.

Australia Aid also partitioned classrooms and rehabilitated the roof of the primary block and library at a cost of AUD 35,826.86 (GH¢155,000).

At a short ceremony to hand over the facilities to the school, the Australia High Commissioner to Ghana, Gregory Andrews, said “Australia is firmly committed to helping improve sanitation and health outcomes for people living in vulnerable situations”.

The facilities which include hand-washing basins will serve about 185 students and teachers who hitherto were studying under an unconducive environment in the slum.

The school is a not-for-profit orphanage that serves children in and around Nima in Accra at no cost in its 36 years of operation.

The principal of Anani Memorial School, Kofi Anani was full of praise for the Australian government for the kind gesture.