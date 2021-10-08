Got your hands on the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s and are excited to try out some of its cool features? Be it binge-watching your favorite movies and series or even settling down to get a few things done on the go, the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s can do it all with ease. Thanks to its impressive 10.1-inch screen, stunning audio, and highly smart features, everything you do on the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s will be a new experience all by itself. Here are a few cool things you can do with Huawei’s sleek tablet.

Catch up with all your movies and shows on the go Binging on the same shows with people around you and can’t wait to watch the latest episodes together? With the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s’ massive 10.1-inch FHD display with HUAWEI ClariVu Display Enhancement technology, you are guaranteed a viewing experience like never before! To top it off, the viewing experience is made complete with amazing surround sound with the help of Harman Kardon-tuned dual-huge amplitude speakers and novel HUAWEI Histen 6.1 audio technology. This means all you have to do is pick the movie and then kick back and enjoy. Histen 6.1 ensures that audio is fine-tuned at every volume level, and users can enjoy a bass-boosting effect projected from the compact tablet. With dual huge stereo speakers, you can be sure to feel right in

the mood for movies. Not only does quality audio add to the atmosphere when you’re watching a movie, but you can also use your HUAWEI MatePad T 10s to blast some tunes hands-free when you’re at home with friends,

See and do more

One of the main reasons you’d buy a tablet is because you’d want to be able to see more. That’s why the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s is designed to suit your needs. With an 80.6% screen-to-body ratio and a display ratio of 16:10, it is complemented with a high resolution of 1920 x 1200 to ensure you don’t miss scenic details in picturesque moments. The display is ideal not only for movies and entertainment but also for reading books or completing office work with ease. Meanwhile, the HUAWEI App Multiplier lets users make the most of the horizontal orientation with a smart split-screen view that lets one app show two states at once. For example, you can browse through emails on one side for reference, while typing out an email on the other.

Be safe while doing it all

Since you are going to be spending more time looking at the HUAWEI MatePad T 10s, it is a given that eye comfort and safety should be a priority. The HUAWEI MatePad T 10s includes eye protection features that can be enabled with the TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort mode to protect the user’s eyesight. An eBook mode is also available. When enabled, the tablet adjusts the colours on display to offer a paper-like reading experience. And a new Dark Mode that is developed based on human factors research to offer users a more comfortable experience when using the tablet in the dark.

Fun for all!

Got younger members in the family? Well, they can enjoy the tablet too, and you don’t have to sit and supervise every small detail thanks to Kids Corner. This is a virtual space that offers a safe environment for children to explore the digital world. Additionally, parental control options embedded in the feature let parents easily set usage limits and control the content and app that is available for the children’s access. Kids Corner also comes with six-layer intelligent eye protection

features, including blue light filter, posture alerts, distance alerts, brightness alerts, bumpy road alerts, and eBook mode, to add extra protection to children’s eyes.

Thanks to these features, you are never going to run out of things to do on your HUAWEI MatePad T10s. Watching movies, playing games, studying, or even working is all made easier and more immersive making this easily your next tablet. Huawei Matepad T10s is available for GHS 1329 ( WiFi Version) and GHS 1429 (LTE Version) at the

Huawei Experience Store Accra Mall and recommended retail stores.