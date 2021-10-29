An Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving the aggrieved 499 students who unsuccessfully attempted to gain admission into the Ghana School of Law.

In the case, Daniel Sackey & 142 others versus General Legal Council and Attorney General, the students are contesting the Law School’s denial of admission to them on grounds that they failed the entrance examination.

Assistant State Attorney, Patricia Ayirebi Acquah told the Court on Friday, October 29, 2021, that there had been some engagements among the parties on a short adjournment, and prayed the Court to so adjourn.

Lawyer for the aggrieved students said though they had already suffered irreparable damages and time is of the essence in the matter, they would not mind the adjournment.

He however also prayed the court to allow them to file supplementary responses when served with the responses of the Attorney General and the General Legal Council.

The Human Rights Court 2 Division of the High Court, presided over by Justice Nicholas Mensah Abodakpi, will thus reconvene at 9am on November 9 to hear the parties.