The Health Services Workers’ Union (HSWU) has indicated that it will in full force embark on industrial action, beginning Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

The group is striking over poor conditions of service.

It laments that the government has failed to review the conditions of service of its members as agreed upon in 2016, but rather, that of their sister unions has been reviewed on two occasions.

The leadership of the HSWU says this blatant disregard for the plight of its over 40,000 members across the country has compelled them to take the decision to put down their tools.

Addressing journalists in Accra, the General Secretary of the Health Services Workers’ Union, Franklin Owusu Ansah entreated all members to take part in the strike action until they receive a favourable response from the government.

“It is not the wish of the union to cause industrial disharmony and disrupt the smooth delivery of health services, but the continuous disregard by the government to respond to our simple request has pushed us to the wall and this far. Today, October 25, 2021, must be the last day our members must go to work.”

“From tomorrow, October 26, 2021, we ask you to please stay at home until you hear from your leaders. Your resumption of duty will depend on the government and its negotiations to act in good faith.”

Ahead of the strike, the group has advised the general public to from tomorrow use private health facilities.

“This unfair treatment meted to us must stop because our members are outraged and fed up. The dragging of feet and the lackadaisical attitude with which the government handles the issue of health services workers union members cannot be tolerated any longer. In the light f this, the union is telling the citizens of Ghana that it is unfortunate, but please don’t fall sick, or seek healthcare services at the private facilities.”

Bono Regions

Members of the Union in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions have also declared a similar strike.

Addressing a press conference in Sunyani, the Association noted that all negotiations with the government on their allowances among others have not yielded any results.

They have indicated that they would only resume work when the government meets their demands.

Northern Region

In the Northern Region, however, the Health Service Workers Union has given the government a three-day ultimatum to address their concerns. Failure to do so according to them will result in strike action.

The group on Friday hinted of a strike action that was intended to begin on Monday, October 25.

But, addressing the media today, the Northern regional branch of the union noted that, they are waiting for feedback from their national leadership on the progress of negotiations, upon which, they will advise themselves.

The union members made up of storekeepers, record keepers, cleaners among others are demanding risk, clothing and transport allowances, and some other benefits due them.