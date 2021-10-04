Lands Minister, Samuel A. Jinapor, is embarking on a 6-day working tour of 5 regions in the north starting from today, Monday, October 4, 2021, to Saturday, 9th October 2021.

The Minister is scheduled to visit the Palaces of the Yaa Naa, the Nayiri, the Waa Naa, and the Yagbun Wurua in their respective regions.

He is also expected to pay a courtesy call on the various Regional Ministers, starting with the Northern Regional Minister, Shani Alhassan Saibu.

He will also go through the GIISDEC office in Yendi and other mining companies in the various regions to, among others, ascertain their level of operations.

Mr. Jinapor is expected to hold closed-door meetings with the Regional Security Councils in all the regions to be visited on matters relating to mining, forestry, and lands, engage with small-scale miners in the regions, and also interact with traditional authorities.

He will spearhead a sod-cutting ceremony for the Shea nut Project at Busunu with the German Ambassador and visit the Mole National Park with the Australian High Commissioner.

The Minister will also visit Bole, where he will hold a durbar with the Chiefs and the people of Bole.

So far, Mr. Jinapor has undertaken similar exercises in the Ashanti, Western, Western North, Eastern, and Central Regions with the intent to obtain unflinching support from the chiefs and people in the respective regions to curb illegal mining and restore the nation’s forest cover.

The 5 regions he is scheduled to visit on this 6-day tour are; the Northern, Upper West, Upper East, Savannah, and the North East regions.

Mr. Samuel Jinapor is expected to visit all 16 regions before the end of this year, with the Greater Accra Region being the final destination.