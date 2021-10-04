Police at Konongo in the Ashanti Region have arrested the two drivers whose vehicles were involved in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway that claimed the lives of 13 persons and caused injuries to several others.

The police say some injured victims have been treated and discharged, while one has been referred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Citi News understands a four-year-old girl whose grandmother died in the accident is also part of the injured.

But DSP Paa Yeboah, the Konongo Divisional police MTTD Commander, in a Citi News interview said so far, most of them have been treated and discharged, and they have even continued their journey.

“It is only one who has been transferred to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. The cargo truck driver is on admission at the hospital after he is discharged, we will take action against him, but two other drivers are at our office.”

Meanwhile, some road users have expressed worry over the accidents being recorded on the Konongo-Odumase to Kumasi road.

They have described the stretch as one that is becoming an accident-prone area after four different fatalities were recorded there this year.

The road users want the government to take urgent steps in addressing the carnage on the country’s roads.

Nine males and four females died in the accident, which occurred at about 10:40 pm on Sunday night.

The injured are on admission at the Konongo Government Hospital, while the bodies of the dead have been deposited at the morgue.

One of the vehicles attempted to overtake another vehicle, resulting in the crash.

“The Cargo Truck was coming from the Kumasi direction to Accra and the OA Bus was coming from the Accra direction towards Wa with passengers, though the bus wasn’t full. The passengers, together with the driver and the mate, there were 26 persons on board”, DSP Paa Yeboah added.

“There was a truck ahead of the bus and in an attempt to overtake, it crashed into the other at the front part and both vehicles fell into a ditch. 13 people died on the spot and about 11 others injured.”

He said the bodies of the deceased have been removed and photographed for identification by family members.

Over 1,000 persons have been killed in road accidents in the country this year alone.