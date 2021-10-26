Hiplife artiste, Samuel Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal has been granted bail after five days on remand.

He was granted bail to the tune of GH¢100,000 with one surety.

Medikal was remanded by a Circuit Court judge in Accra on October 22, 2021, for brandishing a weapon in a video found on social media.

He was charged with the display of arms and ammunition but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case has been adjourned to November 9, 2021.

At the hearing on Friday, October 22, 2021, counsel for Medikal prayed the court to grant his client bail as he is a law-abiding citizen and had family on standby to meet the bail conditions.

But the prosecution opposed the plea, arguing that the individual rights of Medikal to bail are subservient to the community interest, which ought to be protected.

He further argued that parts of the case are still under investigation.

The court agreed with his argument and remanded the accused last week.