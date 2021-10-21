The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will today, Thursday, October 21, 2021, begin a three-day tour of the Greater Accra Region.

This will be President Akufo-Addo’s first official tour of the region after his victory in the 2020 elections.

He is expected to commission a number of projects in the region and cut sod for new ones.

This be will the president’s last tour of the country in the year after touring all the other 15 regions.

The president just ended a tour of the Central Region yesterday, October 20, 2021. Within that tour, he commissioned a number of factories that have been completed as part of the One District, One Factory programme.

Just yesterday, he commissioned the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, a 330/34.5 kilo-volt substation designed to improve the supply and distribution of electricity for consumers in the northern areas of Accra.

Funded by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) to the tune of US$47 million, the Supply Point, according to the President, is testimony to Government’s commitment to improving the electricity supply in the country.