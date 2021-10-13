The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has quashed a decision by the party’s branch in the Central Region to suspend its Regional Communication Officer accused of defilement.

Mr. Kwesi Dawood was suspended by the party’s Regional Executive Committee on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, after he was accused of defiling his daughter and also causing her to abort a pregnancy.

According to the NDC’s FEC, although it does not condone crime, it believes the manner in which Mr. Dawood’s suspension was decided on violates the party’s constitution, hence the action.

“The Functional Executive Committee of the party, at its meeting held today, 13th October 2021 took the view that the suspension of Mr. Kwesi Dawood is not only prejudicial to the matter pending in Court, but that same violates the rights of a criminally accused person to a fair trial, the rules of natural justice and Article 46(1)(a)(c)(d) of the NDC Constitution.”

“…Only the Functional Executive Committee at the national level of the party has the power to suspend an office holder of the party at the regional level. Consequently, FEC has quashed the purported suspension of the Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party, as same is wrongful and without regard for due process,” a statement signed by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, explained.

Dawood charged

Mr. Dawood was arrested by police in the Central Region and charged with abetment of crime, to wit illegal abortion.

He was granted a GH¢ 30,000 bail with two sureties on Wednesday, October 13, 2021.

He is to reappear in court on October 27, 2021.

According to the prosecutor, ASP Daniel Gadzo Mensah, Kwesi Dawood, who is the biological father of the victim allegedly had sex with her and impregnated her.

Kwesi Dawood, together with a medical doctor, allegedly aborted the pregnancy.

The victim later confided in the mother, who reported the issue to the Swedru District police.

The first and second accused being the doctor and Kwesi Dawood were subsequently arrested and charged for illegal abortion and abetment respectively.

Kwesi Dawood however pleaded not guilty to the charge proffered against him.

Below is the full statement from the NDC:

FEC QUASHES SUSPENSION OF CENTRAL REGIONAL COMMUNICATION OFFICER OF THE NDC, MR. KWESI DAWOOD.

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has taken note of reports in the media that the Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood has been suspended by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party over some allegations that are pending before a Court of Competent Jurisdiction.

Our attention has also been drawn to media interviews granted by the Central Regional Secretary of the party, Mr. Kojo Quansah in which he confirmed the said decision by the Central Regional Executive Committee.

The Functional Executive Committee of the party at its meeting held today, 13th October, 2021 took the view that the suspension of Mr. Kwesi Dawood is not only prejudicial to the matter pending in Court, but that same violates the rights of a criminally accused person to a fair trial, the rules of natural justice and Article 46(1)(a)(c)(d) of the NDC Constitution which provides as follows;

Article 46: SPECIAL COMPLAINTS COMMITTEE

(1) A Special Complaints Committee comprising three (3) members shall be established at various levels of the party structure to perform the following functions:

(a) Receive complaints at various levels related to acts or omissions by PARTY OFFICE HOLDERS that constitute a breach of chapter eight on the Code of Conduct and the Disciplinary Code.

(c) The Special Complaints Committee shall investigate the matter complained of and make appropriate recommendations to the NEXT LEVEL and

(d) THE LEADERSHIP OF THE NEXT LEVEL shall deal with the report on the complaints as appropriate.

It is evident from the foregoing, that only the Functional Executive Committee at the national level of the party has the power to suspend an office holder of the party at the regional level.

Consequently, FEC has quashed the purported suspension of Central Regional Communication Officer, Mr. Kwesi Dawood by the Central Regional Executive Committee of the party, as same is wrongful and without regard for due process.

As a law abiding party, we do not and will not condone crime of any form. Neither will we judge an accused person unheard nor presume him guilty until proven innocent. Thus, the Functional Executive Committee will abide by the decision of the Court hearing the matter on the guilt or innocence of the accused person, before we decide on whether or not he should be subjected to disciplinary proceedings of the party.

The leadership of the party will be meeting with the Central Regional Executive Committee in the coming days to resolve all outstanding issues. We urge all officials and members of the Party in the Central Region, particularly members of the Communication Team to stay focused and work hard with a united sense of purpose towards the Victory 2024 Agenda of the party.

Signed,

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

General Secretary