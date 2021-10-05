Ghana’s fastest-growing furniture and décor retail company, Orca Deco (Ghana) Limited, has presented 176 hospital beds worth GH¢200,000.00 to the Office of the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, through The Rebecca Foundation in Accra.

This gesture forms part of Orca Deco’s commitment and the First Lady’s resolve to supporting the government’s commitment to reducing the “no bed syndrome” in Ghana’s health facilities.

At a ceremony to receive the beds, the First Lady, H. E. Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, in a brief remark thanked Orca Deco for always responding to calls from her outfit to support the people of Ghana particularly on issues of affecting women, children and the vulnerable.

She recounted how Orca Deco was the first to donate 7,000 food boxes when The Rebecca Foundation launched the Relief Boxes Challenge to call on retailers to donate what they could to help those in need during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the lockdown of Accra and Kumasi.

Mrs Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of The Rebecca Foundation to promoting the well-being of all Ghanaian women and children and said it would continue to work earnestly in their interest. She called on well-meaning corporate organisations to partner with her outfit to address challenges identified in the health and the education sectors.

Managing Partner at Orca Deco, Mr Rayan Sharara, lauded the efforts of the First Lady towards providing support for maternal and child healthcare in Ghana adding that Orca has grown to be a household name in Ghana due to the support and patronage of the Ghanaian people hence Orca is always eager and joyous to take any step to alleviate any form of a societal challenge particularly in matters prevalent among women and children.

He added that the phenomenon of lack of beds in hospitals for new patients, particularly in the emergency departments commonly called the ‘No Bed Syndrome’ which sometimes results in preventable deaths is very disheartening and worrisome.

Mr Sharara used the occasion to assure the First Lady and the people of Ghana of Orca’s continued support to make lives better in all facets of the Ghanaian society.

The 176 beds are expected to be shared among selected 13 health facilities across the country.