The Right to Information Commission says it has stepped up public engagement to get more citizens to participate in the implementation of the Right to Information Act.

According to officials of the Commission, such engagements will help the citizenry better appreciate the new law and how to apply it as part of their constitutional rights.

The Executive Director of the Right to Information Commission, Yaw Sarpong Boateng gave further details at public education sessions organized by the commission in Ashanti and the Western North regions to engage interest groups.

“The Right to Information Commission pursuant to the International Day for Universal Assess to Information and the Right to Information Week decided that we should take education on the Act across the country. So we began with a tour to the Ashanti Region and the Western North.”

“So we are here to organize a public forum that will see some selected individuals and heads of institutions and the general public interact on matters concerning the Act.”

About the RTI Week

The Right to Information Commission (RTIC), launched ‘Right to Information Week’ (RTI Week) to create awareness on how the public can best exercise their Right to Information, under the Right to Information Act, 2019 (989).

The Commission outlined a week-long program that was to mark RTI Week and mark this year’s International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI).

The celebration was held between September 26, 2021 to September 30, 2021 on the theme “The Right to Information Act, 2019 (Act 989); A tool to ensure transparency, good governance and sustainable development in leveraging international cooperation.”

About the RTI Act

The basic object of the Right to Information Act is to empower the citizens, promote transparency and accountability in the working of the Government, contain corruption, and make Ghana’s democracy work for the people in a real sense.

It was passed by the 7th Parliament of Ghana.