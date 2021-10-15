The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah Region has stripped its constituency chairmen for Salaga South and Daboya-Mankarigu of their positions.

The action against Haruna Salifu and Alhaji Mohammed Mutala as NDC chairmen for Salaga South and Daboya-Mankarigu respectively were contained in a letter dated October 14, 2021.

It was signed by the Savannah Regional Secretary of the NDC, Salisu Be-Awuribe and copied to the National Chairman of the party, its General Secretary and the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency Secretary.

Similar actions were taken against six other constituency executives for acts said to have contravened the party’s constitution.

“Adverse findings were found against them by the Regional Disciplinary Committee to the effect that some of their actions in the constituency contravened some sections of Article 48 (8) of the party constitution.”

“Consequently, in the exercise of the powers vested in the Regional Executive Committee of the party as per Article 48 (9) of the Constitution, the Regional Executive Committee at its meeting on the 7th of October 2021, resolved to relieve the above-named officers of their positions they once held in the Salaga South Constituency Executive Committee with immediate effect.”

Also “The former Chairman, Mr. Haruna Salifu and former Organiser, Mr. Murtala Falalu have been barred from holding any Executive Position within the party for two years and one and a half years respectively while the former Communications Officer, Mr. Abubakari Abu Omega, former Youth Organiser, Muazu Mamuda, and former Women Organiser, Madam Haruna Fuleraare also barred from holding executive positions in the party for a year each,” one of the letters stated.

In total, five executives including the constituency organiser and women organiser were sacked in the Salaga South constituency while two others were sacked in the Daboya-Mankargu constituency.

The affected executives were suspended earlier this year following a complaint filed by some members of the party after the 2020 elections for various breaches.

Daboya-Mankarigu constituency was the only constituency in the Savannah Region where the NDC lost in both the presidential and parliamentary votes in the last election and the first time the party lost any presidential votes in the region.

It is currently unclear what the affected NDC executives did for such actions to be taken against them.