The 2021 edition of the Busia Memorial lecture was held in Sunyani with a call to end political violence.

The lecture was attended by traditional rulers, the clergy, the security services, and students and was under the theme: The Youth In A Free Enterprise Society.

It was organised by the Busia Institute for Rural and Democratic Development (BIRDD).

Speaking at the lecture, Former Member of Parliament for Techiman North, Professor Christopher Ameyaw Ekumfi, condemned the violence that has characterized the country’s politics and called for a change.

“I used to hear young men who had gone to the Kumasi end of the Kumasi-Wenchi Road in Techiman coming to to my father’s palace to report on how they had succeeded in placing rocks across the rock in the cemetery area. Who was the person they were blocking? It was Professor Busia. As a young boy, I asked why they do that, but nobody cared to give me an answer. But later I discovered that it was one of those episodes that always involved the “Mate Meho” and the CPP. My father was staunch CPP. That was how politics was practised then. Even though I thought we moved several years away from that period, we still have such incidents. I pray that as we learn about humble people like Professor Busia, we would get to understand that politics can be done in peace.”

The Omanhene of the Drobo Traditional Council and the Vice President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II called on the youth to emulate the example exhibited by the late Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia.

“I would enjoin all of you to read more, listen more and learn more about this great man so that your lives would be permanently shaped for you to be good citizens and offer the best to the nation. I wish to say that all of us must endeavour to build unity, but not ruin and disintegrate Ghana.”

The Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah on his part called on the youth to embrace government policies.

“Our prime focus is to encourage entrepreneurship among the youth as we strive to create the needed conducive environment for businesses to not only spring up but to thrive as well”.

Copies of the book “K.A. Busia: A Symbol of Democracy” authored by Anane Agyei, were donated to various second-cycle schools and tertiary institutions in the region.

Wreaths were later laid at the Busia Arch, at the Jubilee Park in Sunyani, Okokyeredom Sakyi Ako II, Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, and the Busia Institute.

Other personalities who graced the occasion were the Deputy Attorney General and Justice Minister, Alfred Tuah Yeboah, Evans Bobbie, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports and the Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese of the Catholic Church, Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi.