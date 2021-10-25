The Takoradi Divisional Police Command of the Ghana Police Service has arrested three persons for allegedly faking a kidnapping incident and demanding GHS5,000 ransom.

The suspects are Joana Krah, aged 29, Susana Awortwe, aged 27, and Francis Eshun, aged 27.

According to the police, suspect Joana Krah conspired with the other two suspects to feign her kidnap and demanded the GHS5,000 ransom from her adopted father.

The police added that upon Joana Krah’s realisation that her adopted father had reported the issue to the police and an extensive search had been commenced to find her, she showed up at the Takoradi Central Police Station to confess to only joking with her father.

The police made this known in a press statement issued on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Recently, one Josephine Panyin Mensah, also in the Takoradi faked a pregnancy and subsequent kidnapping.

She was however arrested and put before the court.

Meanwhile, she pleaded not guilty in her first appearance in court on Monday, September 27, 2021.

This is in spite of the claims by the police that she had confessed to faking the kidnapping and the pregnancy.

She is facing two charges of deceiving a public officer and publication of false news with intent to cause fear and panic.

The case has been adjourned to Friday, November 11, 2021.

According to the Police, Takoradi has become notorious for fale kidnapping in recent times.