Global technology giant, Xiaomi (MI) has officially launched its first flagship store in Ghana.

The shop which is the first in the West Africa subregion according to the managers of the Chinese company is a game-changer because of affordability and the unmatched quality of the products.

Xiaomi (MI) is a firm known for smart accessories including phones, earphones, televisions, routers, Laser projectors, and many others.

A short ceremony was held on Saturday, October 16, 2021, to officially launch the maiden office on the Spintex road opposite Frema House in Accra.

Speaking to the media at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Device Tech, Hassan Mikati, said the company is in for the long haul with hopes of solidifying its presence on the African continent.

“This brand is a very high earned, packaging wise, specification wise and everything. So quality-wise, our brand is much better, and they can’t compete. It will be a very good impact because the prices cannot be matched. We are number one in Europe, we are number one in Asia, and we will be number one in Africa.”

He further disclosed that the company will collaborate with telcos in the country to use some of the Xiaomi products as parts of the piloting stage of its operations.

Xiaomi is an electronics company based in Beijing, China.

In 2011, they released their first smartphone and in 2014, they rose up to become the largest smartphone manufacturer in China.

Present at the event were tech enthusiasts and key personalities in the technology space.

There are however plans to establish other shop branches in Osu, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Accra Mall and Odum in Kumasi.