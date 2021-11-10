Ten Junior High School students in the Saboba District have drowned after the boat they were traveling in capsized on the River Oti.

Seven bodies have been retrieved, whiles the police are searching for the remaining persons.

The students, about 30, were returning from the farm when the boat capsized.

20 were able to swim across, and are said to be in good condition.

Citi News understands that there is currently tension in the community following the incident.

The deceased students were candidates for the impending Basic Education Certificate Examination, BECE, which starts on Monday, November 15, 2021.