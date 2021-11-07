Eight Junior High School students in the Saboba District have drowned after the boat they were traveling in capsized on the River Oti.

Eight bodies have been retrieved, whiles the police are searching for at least two persons feared to have also drowned.

The students, about 31, were returning from the headmaster’s farm when the boat capsized.

20 were able to swim across, and are said to be in good condition.

Citi News understands that there is currently tension in the community following the incident.