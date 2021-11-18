The first cohort of 1000 young people has been enrolled to undertake the e-learning course under the Absa Bank – Ghana Library Authority ReadytoWork partnership.

Absa Bank Ghana in partnership with the Ghana Library Authority is giving young people the opportunity to undertake courses on the ReadytoWork e-learning platform to develop work skills, people skills, money skills and entrepreneurial skills.

Registered participants will go through all four modules of the ReadytoWork curriculum to enhance their employability skills.

“We are excited that our partnership with the Ghana Library Authority is yielding positive results. The applications we have received as the first cohort for the programme exceeded our target, which shows the desire of the youth to acquire skills that will empower them to contribute meaningfully to national development,” said Priscilla Yeboah, Head of Citizenship at Absa Bank Ghana.

“At Absa, our purpose is to bring possibilities to life by helping people to get things done; and we are excited to help upskill the 21st century youth with relevant skills to transition from learning to earning,” added Priscilla Yeboah.

Mr. Hayford Siaw, Chief Executive of the Ghana Library Authority, said: “We are set to provide relevant knowledge resources to the first cohort of this partnership programme. We are hopeful this initiative will ignite their passion in acquiring employability skills for their future endeavour.”

The ReadytoWork e-learning toolkit is designed to equip participants with soft skills such as critical thinking, emotional intelligence, excellent communications skills, among others, to help transition young people smoothly from academic world into the world of work.