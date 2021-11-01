The Chief Justice, Kwasi Anin Yeboah is urging calm among staff of the judicial service following complaints about their salaries and allowances.

In a circular on Monday, Kwasi Anin Yeboah was optimistic that the leadership of JUSAG and the government will continue to engage on the issue to find a solution.

“I wish to use this opportunity to assure all staff of the Judicial Service to remain calm as Management together with the leadership of JUSAG continues engagement with Government to bring finality to the matter,” he said.

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG), had backtracked on its intended industrial action, which was to take off on Wednesday.

The association planned to go on strike over the government’s failure to review the salaries and allowances of its members.

Members of JUSAG had earlier given the government a two-week ultimatum to address their issues before their decision to strike.

Past JUSAG strike

JUSAG last went on strike on November 13, 2019, also because of the government’s failure to review the salaries of its members.

At the time, JUSAG said the Judicial Council had failed to release the report on their negotiations for onward approval by the President.

The strike disrupted work at the courts nationwide.