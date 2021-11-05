Construction works have resumed on the Ayi Mensah-Danfa-Otinibi road in the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality of Accra after some residents, led by the Madina MP, Francis-Xavier Sosu, held a demonstration on October 25, 2021.

Residents who spoke to Citi News were hopeful that the contractor would see through the rehabilitation works which started in December 2020.

“I am praying that whatever is going on here is not going to be a nine-day wonder,” one resident said.

“The contractor made everybody know that when the rains go down, he will come on-site, so we are very happy that the contractor is in, and he has started work,” another added.

Though this development followed the controversial protest by the residents, in which some roads were blocked, the former Madina MP, Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Siddique, said the resumption of work was not a result of the protest.

“This one is not because of the demonstration. They even called the contractor to wait and come after the demonstration, but the contractor said no. He didn’t get the contract out of a demonstration.”

Mr. Siddique also said Mr. Sosu would have saved himself the trouble by staying away from the demonstration.

“If the MP could have stopped the demonstration, it would have been better for him, but he went ahead. You don’t go on the demonstration for contract or for development.”

“I don’t think Akufo-Addo will award contracts based on demonstrations. That is not the best and this country should not be turned into a boxing ring,” the former MP added.

The CEO of the construction firm working on the road, Emmanuel Boadi, further explained that the rainy season had prevented his team from commencing work.

“The area is waterlogged. We can’t work in the rainy season. That is why we tried to beg them to give me up to the dry season,” he said.