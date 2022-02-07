The Kaneshie District Court presided over by His Worship, Oheneba Kuffour, has directed the prosecution in the matter of the Madina MP, Francis -Xavier Sosu, to serve the lawmaker, or his lawyer, with all witness statements and documents it intends to rely on at trial.

The court has thus adjourned the case to March 14, 2022.

Mr. Francis-Xavier Sosu is standing trial for unlawfully blocking a public road, and for the destruction of public property during last October’s public demonstration against bad roads in his constituency.

The police filed criminal summons against him in November, following October’s demonstration against the deplorable nature of the Ayi-Mensah, Danfa, and the Otinibi stretch of the La Nkwantanang-Madina Municipality.

The case has since hit various blockades largely emanating from the parliamentary privileges he enjoys as an MP in terms of prosecution.

The prosecutor, ASP Sylvester Asare, told the Court on Monday that they were inhibited from filing their disclosures by the pendency of two applications by the MP’s lawyer; one to set aside a Bench Warrant that had been issued for Mr. Sosu’s arrest, and the other to stay proceedings and set aside the criminal summons.

The lawyer for Mr. Sosu, Victor Kudzogah Adawaudu, subsequently withdrew the said applications and the commitment of the prosecution to filing the processes.