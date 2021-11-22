Director of Communication at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, has handed over an ultra-modern library and an ICT lab to the people of Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West Constituency of the Central Region.

The gesture, according to him, is part of giving back to the area where he hails from.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Eugene Arhin noted that plans are far advanced to build two more libraries in the community to support education in the enclave.

“I have one philosophy as an individual, and that is giving back to the society where I come from. Sometime in February, I had a discussion with the Omanhene of Awutu Traditional Council concerning supporting education, and he gave me his blessing and this is what we see today. This is also part of the President’s agenda of supporting education” the Director of Communication at the Presidency said.

He explained that two more such facilities will be built in the constituency to support education, adding that the ultramodern library and ICT were done with support from the Ghana Library Authority.

The Director of Communication at the Presidency urged children in the community to take advantage of the library and improve upon their reading and ICT skills.

“I went to the Presbyterian Boys Secondary School in 1998 and continued to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and that is where I first had the opportunity to access a library, but I believe children in this community are blessed to have an opportunity to use a library and I want to encourage them to take advantage of this library to better their lives,” Eugene Arhin said.

Central Regional Minister, Marigold Assan, who was there to grace the occasion, urged the youth of the community not to engage in a promiscuous lifestyle but instead take advantage of the library situated in the community to better their reading habits.

“In the Central Region there is something that is disturbing us and that is teenage pregnancy. A lot of young girls have dropped out of school as a result of this phenomenon. And I am believing that this library here will engage the youth of this community to develop themselves instead”Marigold Assan told Citi News.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Library Authority, Hayford Siaw, indicated that they will take over the management of the library to ensure that it benefits the community, adding that a strong maintenance culture will be adopted.

“There is a new trend where people are engaged in the building of libraries to support the communities, and this is encouraging. For now, we have over 106 libraries under our watch” Hayford Siaw, CEO of the Ghana Library Authority said.