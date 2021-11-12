The family and sympathizers of former President Jerry Rawlings gathered at the Holy Spirit Cathedral at Adabraka in Accra to mark a year since his passing.

Children of the late president, Zanetor Rawlings, and Kimathi Rawlings, took turns to eulogise their father, who was Ghana’s longest-serving Head of state who died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness.

Zanetor Rawlings paid tribute to what she called her father’s anti-corruption ideals, among others.

“The journey of combating corruption has been a complex journey for Ghana, but while you lived, you never stopped championing that cause,” she said.

She further acknowledged the central role Mr. Rawlings played in Ghana’s history

“Your loss was a loss to the whole country, and the pain one felt was by most Ghanaians,” Zanetor Rawlings added.

Kimathi Rawlings expressed the gratitude of the Rawlings family to the government and the party Mr. Rawlings founded, the National Democratic Congress.

“We are very grateful for the huge presence and love showed to your founder and the family. We count on your continued support.”

Former President, John Dramani Mahama, who was one of the NDC stalwarts present paid tribute, saying the memory of the late former President, Jerry John Rawlings will live on forever.

“It [His memory] will live forever. Today we mourn him. It is exactly one year since he passed, and yet he remains a colossus in the history of this country,” he said to the press after the service.

The Director of Elections for the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, also spoke to the media and said the party will continue to abide by the principles of its founder.

“On these occasions, it hits you very hard that he is really gone and the best we can do is to follow his principles as a party, particularly in these difficult times that we are,” Mr. Ankrah said.