The Headmaster in the Saboba drowning incident has been charged with manslaughter and will be put before court on Monday, November 15, 2021 in Tamale.

The headmaster, Emmanuel Changer on Friday November 12, 2021, sent 31 Junior High School students to his farm and on their return, the boat they were travelling on capsized in the River, leading to nine students losing their lives.

22 students were able to swim across to safety, and nine others perished in the water.

Seven bodies were initially retrieved on the first day.

A search team continued to the following day where two more bodies were also retrieved.

The Headteacher was invited by the police and is currently in custody.

The District Police Commander for Saboba, ASP Shine Zoiku, told Citi News said the case will be expedited.

“The headmaster has been charged with manslaughter and will be arraigned before court tomorrow [Monday].”

“We are doing the best we can to bring finality to this matter as soon as possible because of the gravity of it.”