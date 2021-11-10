The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) presidential candidate in the 2020 elections, John Mahama, is expected to wrap up his nationwide ‘thank you’ tour with a lecture today, Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Mr. Mahama toured all 16 administrative regions of the country to thank the electorates for supporting him in the last polls.

The lecture, dubbed, ‘ThankGhana, Social Justice and A Sustainable Economy’, will be delivered at 5.30pm at the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel in Accra.

According to a statement signed by Special Aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, this public engagement will formally end the thank you tour.

“The 2020 Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, will on Wednesday November 10, 2021 bring to an end his tour of the sixteen administrative regions of the country to express his appreciation, that of his running mate, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, the NDC Parliamentary Candidates and the Party to Ghanaians for their support and votes in the recent general elections,” the statement said.

“To formally end the tour, and extend his thanks to Ghanaians on a national platform, Mr. Mahama will at 5.30pm on Wednesday November 10, 2021, speak to the good people of Ghana on the theme, #thankGhana, Social Justice & A Sustainable Economy at the Kempinski Gold Coast City, Accra,” it added.