MultiChoice Ghana has launched a new package called GOtv SUPA to serve its viewers with exciting content this festive season.

GOtv SUPA comes with special packages for its customers from December 1 to December 31, 2021.

It is a new bouquet recently created in response to customers’ feedback and request for more African and specialized content.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director of MultiChoice Ghana, Alex Okyere said GOtv SUPA will have over 60 interesting channels including Akwaaba Magic.

“All customers who upgrade GOtv Max for this period will automatically be upgraded to the GOtv SUPA package for the period,” he said.

“In addition, on the Akwaaba Magic channel on GOtv SUPA, from 6th December we are bringing back the television hit series ‘Inspector Bediako’, “ he further noted.

Movie enthusiasts will have the opportunity to watch ‘Inspector Bediako’, one of Ghana’s iconic television series which gained prominence in the 1990s this yuletide on GOtv SUPA.

The series portrayed the character of a young intelligent detective who catches criminals using various investigative methods of which he succeeds no matter the situation.

GOtv SUPA will also air a show called ‘Date My Family Ghana’, not to mention all the exciting sports and family programmes it has in store for its cherished viewers.

The package which costs cost GHS 99.00 will continue even after the festive season.