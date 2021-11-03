The Gbawe Traditional Council has directed shops and schools within the area to close down for two days as part of preparations for the final funeral rites of the late Gbawe Mantse, Nii Laryea Faamlite II.

Except for pharmacy shops, fuel stations, financial institutions, and food vending shops, all shops within the communities in the Gbawe Traditional area are to remain shut from Wednesday and Thursday, 3rd to 4th November 2021.

The Traditional Council had already banned funeral and burial activities with effect from Saturday, October 23, 2021, to Wednesday, November 10, 2021.

Nii Laryea Faamlite II died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at age 72.

The late Chief, according to family records, was enstooled in 1994 and ruled for 16 years.

