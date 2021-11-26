Television personality and poetess, Apiorkor Seyiram Ashong-Abbey, believes there is a huge market for poetry in Ghana which can be harnessed to boost the craft and attract corporate sponsorships.

Speaking to ghanaweekend.com, Apiorkor, who is headlining her own poetry concert, dubbed, The Matriarch’s Verse, said poetry shows must be held often to encourage lovers of the art to attend.

“We found out that even though there is an appetite for poetry, people don’t know where they can go and experience it.”

Apiokor said she began working on The Matriarch’s Verse in 2018 and has since outdoored a book containing the poems she wrote under the theme.

About The Matriarch’s Verse 2021

The 2021 edition of The Matriarch’s Verse comes off today, Friday, November 26, 2021, at Kempinski Hotel, Accra.

This year’s show will be dedicated to addressing issues related to COVID-19.

There will be live interaction with poetry lovers, art enthusiasts, academics, socialites, opinion leaders, ex-pats living in Ghana, and the public.

It is themed: “When the Person Who is Called COVID Came.”

Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Abiana, others to perform at ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’

Apart from serving patrons with poetry, ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ by Apiorkor will also feature some amazing musicians at the second edition of her poetry event.

Akwaboah, Cina Soul, Abiana, Bogo Blay and Bentuma and the Great Heritage Dance Ensemble will be performing at the programme on Friday, 26th November 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Other poets performing alongside Apiorkor are Hondred Percent, Akambo and Chief Moomen.

‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ 2021 is sponsored by the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Colour Cast Print Solutions, Avonsige Fashion House, Reed Couture, Reeds Salon, and Special Ice Mineral Water.

Also providing support are Lister Hospital and Fertility Centre, GigKits Event Tech Services, Himaya Ushering, Good Day Energy Drink, and Creamy Plus Evaporated Milk.

Media Partners are 97.3 Citi FM; Citi TV, citinewsroom.com, and Ghana Weekend.

The Matriarch’s Verse by APIORKOR is a Fablinks production.

For tickets, dial *447*2173# on all networks or call 054 807 9766 for more information.