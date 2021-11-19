Poetry goddess, Apiorkor, will be hosting the second edition of her poetry event titled ‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ on Friday, November 26, 2021, at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City in Accra.

Speaking to Ghana Weekend TV, Apiorkor said this year’s show will be dedicated to addressing issues related to COVID-19.

There will be live interaction with poetry lovers, art enthusiasts, academics, socialites, opinion leaders, ex-pats living in Ghana, and the public, while the poetic matriarch, Apiorkor interrogates the aftermath that has followed the very moment ‘When the Person Who is Called COVID Came.’

Apiorkor [Seyiram Ashong-Abbey] is a Ghanaian poet, media practitioner, activist of Ga-Daŋme/Ewe ancestry, and author of The Matriarch’s Verse.

She is an editorial advisor for The InfluencHER Project.

Apiorkor is also the Head of Programmes Production at Accra-based Citi FM/Citi TV and hosts ‘Diplomatic License’ on Citi TV.

Apiorkor’s poetry concert remains Ghana’s largest independently organised poetry event.

The programme will be held at 8:00pm on November 26, 2021.

Tickets are selling at GH¢150 for Standard and GH¢200 for VIP.

‘The Matriarch’s Verse’ 2021 is sponsored by the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City, Colour Cast Print Solutions, Avonsige Fashion House, Reed Couture, Reeds Salon, and Special Ice Mineral Water.

Also providing support are Lister Hospital and Fertility Centre, GigKits Event Tech Services, Himaya Ushering, Good Day Energy Drink, and Creamy Plus Evaporated Milk.

Media Partners are 97.3 Citi FM; Citi TV, citinewsroom.com, and Ghana Weekend.

Other sponsors include The Juis Guy, Brovan Services and Stanbic Bank Ghana.

The Matriarch’s Verse is also supported by Prop Haven Ltd and The Poetry Association of Ghana (PAG).

The Matriarch’s Verse by APIORKOR is a Fablinks production.

For tickets, dial *447*2173# on all networks or call 054 807 9766 for more information.