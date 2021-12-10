In 1971, then 26 years of age and an employee of the Electricity Company of Ghana, Peter Yaw Boakye Amponsah, was thrust into traditional leadership. He took over from his late uncle Nana Yaw Amponsah II.

He was given the stool name Nana Otuo Siriboe II. On Saturday, when he commemorated 50 years as the Omanhene of Juaben Traditional Area, he recalled, in a speech, the early days of his reign with gratitude. He paid tributes to his forebears including his mother, elders, and kingmakers, whose wise words became the wheels on which he carried and still carries the Juaben people. And ahead of the event itself, a bonfire supervised by the military took place at the forecourt of his palace.

An infectious friendliness sat on his face, as firecrackers saturated the thick dark skies. Surrounded by his inner circle of sub-chiefs and advisors, he applauded the efforts of the military, who supervised the fireworks. The exercise, which was part of the activities to commemorate the 50th anniversary of his enstoolment, was witnessed by a section of the residents, including a teenager who wore an Arsenal Football Club shirt. Juaben is a farming community in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipal District.

It is in this town he swore before kingmakers; to uphold the truth and integrity of the stool and be fair to all. He also swore to bring development to his people, educate them and keep the peace, always. As a first-time visitor to Juaben, if indeed the oath he swore to bring development to the town is anything to go by, then I can say he has kept his word, and his ancestors will be proud.

“He is very big on education and makes sure that is transmitted to everyone, especially if you wish to work here in the palace because he wants you to own your thoughts,” a gentleman who works in the palace told me.

Most of the roads are tarred and properly marked. The buildings housing both the court and district assembly are well maintained.

I got into Juaben township on Friday and headed straight to the palace. I was a guest of one of his daughters, who was kind enough to extend an invitation to me to be part of the occasion. Nana Otuo Siriboe II is somebody I admire. During my thesis at Columbia University, which was on Ashanti culture in North America, I wanted to find out how children born in the diaspora to Ashanti parents are able to be educated in the Ashanti customs and traditions. I interviewed lots of Juaben residents who spoke about their chief with admiration. It was therefore an honor to be meeting the man in the flesh.

His palace is a magnificent edifice built and commissioned a decade ago. It is attached to the old palace, which still has colonial aesthetics. The palace has offices where the day-to-day running of the traditional affairs. Upstairs, in one of the wings of the palace, Nana was sat in one of the chairs.

It has a backrest to provide stability and comfort. The edges are plated with gold. The foam is properly fitted to provide comfort, considering the long hours he normally sat; welcoming visitors.

Cladded in traditional cloth, the setting, though informal, was roiled in respect and reverence. He was so looking forward to the event on Saturday.

On the day of the event itself, Nana, dressed in a rich kente with woven patterns of meanings, the crown of his head to the soles of his feet, all decorated in gold ornaments, was ushered to the vestibule inside the palace, where a palanquin was ready to carry him to the durbar grounds. He looked regal. The drummers, Abrafuors (executioners), umbrella carriers, and other traditional warriors, were all whipped in line for the procession to begin.

Soon a voice boomed from among the cortège; “ orebo-o(he is coming).” The drums kicked in and the marching to the grounds began. The residents went ecstatic soon as the palanquin pulled in from the palace. He also acknowledged them by waving back. Gradually the retinue made its way to the ground and from end to end, he was carried through to appreciate those who had made it to the event. At one point during the procession, holding a white handkerchief, he gave onlookers a taste of his dancing prowess. The grounds erupted with “Nana-O-o-o-o Nana-wo’nkwaso” among several chants. He later sat in state to receive visitors who had come to pay homage.

The Asantehene, Asanteman Awura and great confidante of Nana, was next to make his way to the ground. His delegation included traditional armor-bearers, dancers, and others assigned specific roles in Manhyia.

Among those who came with him was a traditional warrior who kept firing rounds of bullets into the skies. Cladded in black cloth, black traditional hat, rounds of bullets assembled and resting from across his shoulders, he directed the gun into the skies, corked it, and fired several ear-splitting rounds, which boomed from across the ground.

His aide, who supplied the bullets to him, spotted an afro of hair, his black leather bag across his shoulders, his cloth wrapped around his chest, his facemask tucked away from his mouth, kept punching the air, anytime a shot was fired. Obviously aware of how his presence had swayed attention onto him, he kept firing more rounds. It was clear Manhyia wanted to make its presence felt at the grounds.

The Asantehene later took his seat. His subjects filled every space allotted to them. The Nana Otuo Siriboe II later welcomed the overlord of Manhyia. He later walked to the podium where President Nana Akufo-Addo and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who visited, to welcome them.

The day was crowned with a live music concert. Kojo Antwi and Wendy Shay were guests. The latter was the first to mount the stage, and she kept her fanbase entertained.

Kojo Antwi took over and for more than three hours, without any break, kept everyone on their feet. He gave the audience, including myself, a performance that will forever remain in their hearts.

The Writer, Anny Osabutey, is an avid country traveler, broadcast journalist, writer, documentarian, amateur filmmaker/photographer, and co-founder of the Prampram Tourism Center.