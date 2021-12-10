The date for Parliament to adjourn for the Christmas break has become a disputed matter on the floor of the house.

The Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, during sitting on Friday proposed December 21, 2021, as the date for the adjournment of activities of the house instead of the original date of 17th December.

The re-scheduling of the date for adjournment, according to him, is due to the volume of unfinished work in relation to the consideration of budget estimates for Ministries, Departments, and agencies.

“We have agreed to have sitting on Monday and have extended sitting as well. We proposed to adjourn the House sine die on the 17th of December, but having regard to the exigencies of the time, we are looking at possibly Tuesday the 21st of December, 2021,” he said.

But some members contended that the House sticks to the earlier agreed date of 17th December.

Parliament is currently considering estimates, for the 2022 budget, whose passage generated a heated controversy on the floor a few days ago.

Last Tuesday, the House accepted some modifications to the 2022 Budget Statement and Economic Policy of the government.

The acceptance followed the laying of the revised budget statement that contained about five concessions that address concerns expressed by the public and the Minority in Parliament.