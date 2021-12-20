Premium Bottled Mineral Water brand, Bel Aqua Mineral Water, has made a commitment to 10 years of environmental, social and economic sustainability as the company’s guiding values for the next 10 years of its operations.

This was declared by Ruben Kordorwu, Commercial Manager of Blow Chem Industries Limited at an Anniversary Dinner for Bel-Aqua’s stakeholders at the Alisa Hotel on Friday.

According to Mr. Kordorwu, the next decade of Bel Aqua’s life will be dedicated to making a positive socio-economic and environmental impact.

In order to achieve this, Bel-Aqua has mapped out a comprehensive sustainability plan with programs around reducing the brand’s plastic footprints, collection and recycling of consumer plastic waste, and introducing a socio-economic sustainability initiative to empower vulnerable groups in society.

” Bel-Aqua today, is a company with vast brand and marketing success. The brand has been successfully extended and even stretched in some cases. With this level of accomplishment, we hope to evolve into a more sustainable business. A business that contributes to the social and economic wellbeing of the society we serve.

“We want to be known as a brand that minimizes the negative effects of our operations on the environment. These are the core values with which we approach the next decade. In order to achieve this, we have planned to increase our green and plastic recycling initiatives. We have already started by recycling all industrial PET waste in our productions, with plans to expand to consumer plastics in a couple of months” Mr. Kordorwu said.

Established in October 2011, Bel-Aqua mineral water has seen tremendous growth in market share and production capacity, given massive consumer endorsement owing to its preferred PH level of 7.5 to 8.0.

Starting with 3000 cartons per day Bel-Aqua boasts of a 70,000 carton-capacity factory and immediate plans of further expansions. Over the past decade, Bel-Aqua has won dozens of prestigious manufacturing, business and industries excellence awards like the Ghana Manufacturers Awards and Ghana Beverages Awards. The company has also won marketing and consumer preference awards like the CIMG Marketing Award.

Bel-Aqua Stakeholders, partners and distributors have positive sentiments to share about their partnership with the brand. They express optimism about the future outlook of the company.