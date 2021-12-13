A Tamale District Court has adjourned the case involving the St. Charles Lwanga Junior High school headteacher, Emmanuel Chingya, who is standing trial for manslaughter.

During the last court hearing, the prosecution pleaded for more time for further investigation. The court granted the request and adjourned the case to December 13.

The accused was later granted bail at the High Court.

In court on December 13, the prosecution told the court that, the prosecution is still awaiting advice from the Attorney General’s department.

The court has thus adjourned the case to February 25, 2022.

During the last sitting on Monday, November 29, 2021, the prosecution appealed to the court for more time to enable it to carry out further investigations into the case.

The Judge who presided over the case, His Worship Amadu Issifu, granted the request and adjourned the case to today, Monday, December 13, 2021.

Meanwhile, relatives of the deceased students are pleading that the headmaster be pardoned.

The Spokesperson for the bereaved families, Jesse Nyimakan, in an interview with Citi News, said the headteacher is only being dealt with because the matter is in the public domain.

“We say it’s an accident, and nobody predicts an accident. So we are still pleading that if he can be pardoned and reinstated to his work, we would be happy. That is our plea. So we are calling on the law enforcers to temper justice with mercy.”