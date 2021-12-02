The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), says the detection of the COVID-19 Omicron variant in the country demands that surveillance at the various entry points into Ghana must be heightened.

According to the association, all COVID-19 protocols must be adhered to by all to reduce the spread of the new variant.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, disclosed that it has detected the COVID-19 Omicron variant at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

The service said it was discovered on Sunday, November 21, 2021, in a Nigerian traveller.

“The Omicron variant of the COVID-19 disease has been found at the Kotoka International Airport. The good thing is that in the community test done so far, we have not seen any Omicron within the community of Ghana, but the danger is that if someone has the Omicron, and it is incubating, it will not be found at the airport,” the Director-General of GHS, Dr. Patrick Kumah-Aboagye said.

Speaking to Citi News, the Vice President of the Ghana Medical Association, Dr. Justice Yankson, said the government must pay extra attention to how the spread of the omicron variant will be minimized.

“What it tells all of us is that COVID-19 is still with us and with the advent of the new variant, we need to be on high alert such that our preparedness in terms of the preventive activities should be heightened and our ability to detect which we have the means to do must be focused on the new variant as well.”

Dr. Justice Yankson added that all persons must get vaccinated in order for the government to achieve the target of vaccinating twenty million people by the close of this year.

“Now we have also lowered it to the 15-year age group because we have the Pfizer that has been proven and certified for use in that age group.”

“So if you look at the inclusion of that age group and looking at the availability of vaccines in the country if we are able to intensify our efforts and get a lot more vaccinated, then truly we will be hitting towards the target.”