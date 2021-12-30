Feed the Sick Foundation, a non-profit governmental organisation has supported the sick at the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital and the Agona Swedru Municipal hospital with food items.

Children of Kwame Sam village in Agona East also benefited from food items and some clothing.

According to leadership of the group, this gesture is done annually during Christmas to show love to the needy as Christ did for others.

“What we are basically doing is to emulate Jesus Christ and how he fed the sick and put smiles on the faces of the needy. We know how people struggle on christmas to feed and this is how we intend to meet such persons halfway,” Reverend Jerry Martley, leader of the group told Citi News.

The group visited the Winneba Trauma and Specialist hospital where they gave assorted items such as soft drinks, diapers, bottles of water, food among others to the sick as a form of support.

Same gesture was done at the Cape Coast Teaching hospital and the Agona Swedru Municipal hospital.

They also supported the sick with prayers asking for God’s healing for them.

“We begun by visiting the sick at the Trauma and Specialist hospital in Winneba, the Cape Coast Teaching hospital and to the Agona Swedru Municipal hospital.This motivation comes from the fact that I practice as a nurse and see the daily struggles persons who fall sick go through at the various hospitals without support and we decided to channel our energies to that,” Pastor Jerry Martey told Citi News.

According to him the organisation has made plans to embark on a similar exercise at the Greater Accra Regional hospital and the Accra Psychiatric hospital.

Management of the Agona Swedru Municipal hospital were grateful for the gesture urging the organisation to continue with their good works towards mankind.

“I ask for God’s blessing for this group because they have brought smiles on the faces of those who for some reasons could not celebrate the yuletide and we are hoping that come next year it will be bigger and better,” Rita Gyasiwaa Baffour, Midwifery Officer of the Swedru Municipal hospital said.