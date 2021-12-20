Some MPs exchanged blows in parliament on Monday night during voting on the controversial E-levy bill.

While taking votes on whether the E-levy bill should be taken under a certificate of urgency, the minority got infuriated over an attempt by the presiding Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu to leave the chair to cast his vote.

The minority had earlier contended that the per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei Owusu indicated that he would still vote.