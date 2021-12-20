Some MPs exchanged blows in parliament on Monday night during voting on the controversial E-levy bill.
While taking votes on whether the E-levy bill should be taken under a certificate of urgency, the minority got infuriated over an attempt by the presiding Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu to leave the chair to cast his vote.
The minority had earlier contended that the per parliament’s standing orders, the Speaker of Parliament does not have a casting vote, however, Joe Osei Owusu indicated that he would still vote.
The brawl saw dozens of the opposition parliamentarians exchange fisticuffs with their colleagues on the majority side while some officials of parliament try to protect the Speaker’s seat and the mace of parliament from being attacked.
Earlier, the Minority in Parliament announced its resolve to press on with its opposition to the passage of the electronic transaction levy when it gets to the plenary.
According to the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, the minority will not open itself up for dialogue anymore but will out-rightly reject the bill.
Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson told journalists that the Minority side insisted that the government meets with the various stakeholders who have complained about the levy including the Telecommunication Chamber, to listen to their concerns, but the majority side hesitated.