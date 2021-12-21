The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Andrew Asiamah, has adjourned parliamentary sitting following the inability of the house to reach consensus on the consideration of the Electronic transaction levy (E-levy).

Sitting was adjourned to Tuesday, 21st December 2021.

The decision was reached after the leadership of both sides and some senior members of the house were called into a closed door meeting, following a fight that ensued on the eligibility of Joe Osei Owusu to take part in the voting process as presiding Speaker.

There was a brawl on the floor of parliament during the voting process on the controversial E-levy after the then first deputy Speaker, Joe Osei-Owusu attempted to give way to the Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah to take over proceedings to enable the former cast his ballot.