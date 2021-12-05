The 8th edition of the Ghana Oil and Gas Awards (GOGA), on Friday, December 3, 2021, announced its winners at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel in Accra.

The all-important event organized by Xodus Communications in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, seeks to reward those that have played a defining role in moving the Oil and Gas sector in Ghana, and also celebrate the advances made in the key areas of the environment stewardship, efficiency, innovation, leadership, corporate Social responsibility and health and safety.

Addressing the ceremony, a Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, thanked the organizers of the event, and said it offers a perfect opportunity to raise the profiles of stakeholders in the industry.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate all awardees. As we receive the awards, we need to be mindful that the future is uncertain. We are working so hard to reposition our country to maximize the use of our oil and gas resources. As the President, Nana Addo Dankwah always says, we have the resources that we cannot abandon because we seriously need them. We are convinced that we will continue to produce oil but not hurt the environment.”

“We should mobilize resources to trade among ourselves as Africans. We need to build our refinery ccapacities. This will enable us to create wealth together for now and the future. We can transform our oil into petro chemicals that are needed everywhere in the world. I urge you to talk to your investors abroad to invest here in Ghana by building refineries”, he said.

The Executive Director of Xodus Communications, Richard Abbey Junior, said GOGA is the largest industry initiative dedicated to championing excellence in the oil and gas sector.

The event was attended by industry players such as the Chief Executive Officer of the Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senya Hosi, Executive Director of the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, Mr. Agyeman Duah, and some members of the diplomatic corp.

Here are the winners of the 2021 Ghana Oil and Gas Award ceremony;

2021 GOGA WINNERS LIST

• ENTREPRENEUR OF THE YEAR 2021

JAMES KWOKU AHIADOME – J.K AHIADOME TRANSPORT & COMPANY LIMITED

• OIL AND GAS PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR 2021

MR S.N DOWUONA OWOO – ADONAI SHIPPING LIMITED

• OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR – OFFSHORE SERVICE 2021

ADONAI SHIPPING LIMITED

• OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

– BUNKERING 2021

AI ENERGY GROUP

• OIL AND GAS SERVICE COMPANY OF THE YEAR

– GAS 2021

GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY

• POLICY ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR 2021

AFRICA CENTER FOR ENERGY POLICY

• BULK DISTRIBUTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2021

BLUE OCEANS INVESTMENTS

• LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR 2021

PETROSOL GHANA LIMITED (PETROSOL PLATINUM LUBRICANTS)

• BRAND OF THE YEAR (UPSTREAM) 2021

TULLOW GHANA LIMITED

• BRAND OF THE YEAR (DOWNSTREAM) 2021

JUWEL ENERGY

• MARKETING CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR 2021

TOTAL PETROLEUM GHANA PLC

• OIL AND GAS INSURER OF THE YEAR 2021

STAR ASSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

• OIL AND GAS LOGISTICS COMPANY LIMITED 2021

ADONAI SHIPPING LIMITED

• HAULAGE COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2021

J.K HORGLE TRANSPORT & CO LTD

• LOCAL CONTENT INITIATIVE AWARD 2021

TULLOW GHANA LIMITED

• PROMISING OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2021

RIGWORLD TRAINING CENTRE

• OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2021

TOTAL PETROLEUM GHANA PLC

• LPG MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR 2021

ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED

• DEPOT OF THE YEAR 2021

TEMA TANK FARM LIMITED

• EMERGING BRAND OF THE YEAR 2021

KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED

• PETROLEUM RETAILER/ DEALER OF THE YEAR 2021

MADAM ARETHA BAKERS WOODE – BETHEL CONSTRUCTION & TRADING ENTERPRISE

• CEO OF THE YEAR – (UPSTREAM) 2021

DR BEN K.D ASANTE – GHANA NATIONAL GAS COMPANY

• CEO OF THE YEAR – (DOWNSTREAM)

MR. ANDREWS OWUSU-BAAFI – ANDEV COMPANY LIMITED

• EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND QUALITY- (UPSTREAM)

TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED

• EXCELLENCE IN HEALTH, SAFETY, ENVIRONMENT AND QUALITY –

(DOWNSTREAM)

KODSON PLUS COMPANY LIMITED

• ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR– (UPSTREAM)

TECHNIPFMC GHANA LIMITED

• ENGINEERING AND CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR – (DOWNSTREAM)

• MERIDIAN LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING LIMITED

• EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

J.K HORGLE TRANSPORT AND COMPANY LIMITED

• EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY – (UPSTREAM)

ENI GHANA EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION LIMITED

• INDIGENOUS OIL AND GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR – (DOWNSTREAM)

GASO PETROLEUM LIMITED

• BEST GROWING OIL & GAS COMPANY OF THE YEAR – (DOWNSTREAM)

GASO PETROLEUM LIMITED

• GHANA OIL AND GAS AWARDS HALL OF FAME 2021

GOIL COMPANY LIMITED

OIL MARKETING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

• GHANA OIL AND GAS AWARDS HALL OF FAME 2021

VIVO GHANA-SHELL LICENCEE

EXCELLENCE IN CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

• GHANA OIL AND GAS AWARDS HALL OF FAME 2021

TOTAL ENERGIES

BRAND OF THE YEAR

• GHANA OIL AND GAS AWARDS HALL OF FAME 2021

TOTAL QUARTZ

LUBRICANT PRODUCT OF THE YEAR

• GHANA OIL AND GAS AWARDS HALL OF FAME 2021

BULK DISTRIBUTING COMPANY OF THE YEAR

JUWEL ENERGY

SPECIAL RECOGNITION

• LEADERSHIP EXCELLENCE AWARD 2021

MR CHARLES ADDO

MERIDIAN LOGISTICS AND ENGINEERING LIMITED

• EXCELLENCE IN DRILLING & EXPLORATION 2021

ENI GHANA EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION LIMITED

• WOMAN OF EXCELLENCE AWARD 2021

MRS ABIGAIL ASOLANGE HARLLEY

AI ENERGY

• OIL AND GAS FINANCIAL SERVICE PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

PRUDENTIAL BANK LIMITED

• HONORARY AWARD

LEADERSHIP IN GOVERNMENT POLICY AND ADVOCACY

DR MOHAMMED AMIN ADAM