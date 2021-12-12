The Vice President of the West African College of Physicians, Prof. Alfred Yawson, has bemoaned the skepticism among some Ghanaians regarding the COVID-19 vaccines.

The vaccination drive of the Ghana Health Service has been hampered largely by people’s refusal to take the vaccine jabs for various reasons.

The most recent of that posture comes from some residents of the Volta Region.

In an interview with Citi News, Prof. Yawson described the situation as worrying as it endangers the larger population.

“We’ve done this [vaccination] for over 40 years and our children are alive, the females are reproducing so these are myths and it comes about every time vaccines are being introduced. The health authorities can do their best in reducing these effects by continuing the health education, but it is quite worrying and if we are not careful, these vaccines will expire. People’s behaviors cannot be allowed to unduly affect the safety of others,” he said.

Prof. Yawson, who doubles as the Head of Community Health Department at the University of Ghana, further expressed support for the Ghana Health Service’s plans to collaborate with other government agencies to make full inoculation a pre-requisite for access to certain essential services.

He believes this will help boost the number of vaccinated persons.

“If the education and encouragement all fail, then there should be other measures taken to make people take the vaccine. This step by the Ghana Health Service is quite the right way to go so that we can protect the rest of society,” he added.

Meanwhile, the government has declared December as a month of vaccination.

Vaccination in December will be targeted at specific groups and venues including nightclubs, beaches, restaurants.

Persons who intend to visit beaches, restaurants, and sports stadiums will thus not be allowed entry if they are not vaccinated.