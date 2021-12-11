Twenty-seven (27) heavy duty truck drivers, who are part of the 58 drivers recruited for the Operation Clean Your Frontage project, have successfully passed out at the Armed Forces Supplies and Transport Training School (FATS), Burma Camp in Accra.

The training, which was a collaboration between the Armed Forces Supplies and Transport Training School (AFSTTS) and Zoomlion Ghana Limited, was to enable these newly recruited drivers to handle waste trucks set aside for the government’s Operation Clean Your Frontage agenda.

Speaking at the passing out ceremony on Friday, December 10, 2021, the Special Operations Coordinator of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, Colonel Rogatus Komlaga (Rtd), said the drivers must effectively discharge their duties to ensure the success of the operation.

He encouraged the drivers to take good care of the trucks that would be given to them, adding that the operation will augment the government’s Clean Ghana agenda.

Lieutenant Colonel Franklin Gyamerah-Amoako, who is the Commanding Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces Supplies and Transport Training School, commended the trained drivers for their hard work and commitment.

He charged them to exhibit all that they were taught on the field by always being disciplined on the road.

Interacting with some of the drivers, they expressed how elated they were to have successfully completed their driving training, stressing that they are poised to contribute their quota towards making Ghana the cleanest country in Africa.

The waste management company has been contracted to create refuse collection points in all the 29 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region.

The Operation Clean Your Frontage, an initiative by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council (GARCC), being spearheaded by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, is to ensure all households and organisations clean and beautify their frontages to complement government’s vision of making Accra the cleanest city in Africa.

As part of preparations to support the project, Zoomlion, has through the Armed Forces Supplies and Transport Training School, trained the first batch of 27 Ghanaians in heavy duty truck driving, to man the waste trucks designated for the project.